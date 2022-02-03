Wood County man charged with child sexual assault in connection to clergy abuse inquiry

MADISON (WKOW) — A Wood County man has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under 13 in connection to Attorney General Josh Kaul's inquiry into clergy abuse.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Remington Jon Nystrom is being charged for a 2009 incident where he allegedly touched a 10-year-old child's genitals while they were asleep. At the time, Nystrom was working as a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara.
DOJ claims this abuse was not reported to authorities prior to the Kaul launching an online portal to report abuse.
“This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors,” said AG Kaul. “We continue to ask anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”
Survivors of clergy abuse, along with anyone else with information on how a religious organization responds to reported abuse are encouraged to report the information online or by calling 877-222-2620.