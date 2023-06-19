GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A construction worker who was critically injured while working at Lambeau Field died on Saturday, according to his employer.

ABC News affiliate WBAY reports the employee was a second-generation employee for Mavid Construction and worked alongside his father and brother at the company.

Mavid Construction, a subcontractor of Miron Construction, released a statement regarding the death.

“We would like to thank the emergency rescue team, those who responded from the Green Bay Fire and Police Department, the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and our team members for their care during this difficult time. To protect the privacy of the family, we will have no further statements at this time.”

Miron Construction also issued a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members, and others who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The Green Bay Packers also shared sympathy with those affected by the death.

“The Green Bay Packers organization extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the Mavid Construction employee who succumbed Saturday to the injuries he suffered on Thursday. Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time.”