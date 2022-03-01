World Championship Cheese Contest returns to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — After nearly two years, the World Championship Cheese Contest is returning to the Monona Terrace Convention Center.
This is the 34th running of the biennial contest, which was last held in 2020.
Preliminary judging begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 2,978 entries have been submitted across 141 classes by cheesemakers from 29 countries worldwide.
"What I like is we bring in judges from around the world. We've got 26 nations represented here, so it really is a contest that brings together the best cheese pallets from around the world," said John Umhoefer, Wisconsin Cheesemakers Executive Director.
This year's contest isn't open to the public, but the announcement of the world champion on Thursday at 2 p.m. will be livestreamed on the World Championship Cheese website.
Winners receive handmade plaques showcasing the World Championship Cheese Contest medallion.