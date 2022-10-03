World Dairy Expo returns to the Dairy State

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dairy State is once again home to the World Dairy Expo.
The weeklong event is underway right now at the Alliant Energy Center.
Katie Schmidt, Communications Manager, says 650 companies spanning 24 countries are participating in this year's trade show.
"It really brings a level of diversity to the dairy industry that makes World Dairy Expo so special," Schmidt said.
Schmidt says the expo also offers opportunities to see animals up close, and the chance to try dairy products you can only dream of.
"We've got incredible grilled cheese to eat, delicious ice cream, free milk," Schmidt said.
Schmidt added that the expo is also a wonderful place to network.
"There's so much available in terms of opportunities in the dairy industry for people who are looking for a new career, new opportunities, and this is a great place to see what those look like," Schmidt said.
According to Schmidt, the World Dairy Expo is expecting 13,000 to 15,000 guests per day. As for animals, they are still counting.
"We are looking at almost record breaking numbers of cows here," Schmidt said. "Those exhibitors and people are so so excited to be back and to be a part of a very robust and competitive dairy cattle show."
Schmidt says day tickets are $15 and a week long pass is $40. You can now purchase tickets online.
Dairy Expo runs Sunday, October 2 - Friday, October 7. You can find a full schedule of events here.
Schmidt said this was the 55th annual event.