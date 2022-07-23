 Skip to main content
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

  • Updated
WHO to consider again whether monkeypox outbreak is public health emergency of international concern

As monkeypox cases continue to rise globally, the World Health Organization plans to reassess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

 Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC/AP

MADISON (WKOW) -- The recent rise in monkeypox cases has led the chief of the World Health Organization to declare the disease a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Saturday.

The group held an emergency meeting last month. At the time, there were 3,040 reported cases of monkeypox from 47 countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said "while differing views were expressed, the committee resolved by consensus that the outbreak did not represent a public health emergency of international concern."

Since then, cases have continued to rise. 

"The outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16-thousand reported cases from 75 countries and territories, and five deaths," Ghebreyesus said. 

Though he says the emergency committee meeting was not able to come to an agreement, his consideration of factors and data led him to label the disease as a PHEIC. 

The Department of Health Services reports there have been eight cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin. 

So far, 310,385 vaccines have been shipped to the United States. Wisconsin has received 803 of those vaccines

 

