World Mental Health Day shines light on increasing trends at area clinic

MADISON (WKOW) — Monday is World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues and support those who are dealing with them.
James LeClair, GHC-SCW Director of Behavioral Health, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the increased need for mental health services at his clinic.
"The most concerning [trend] is the sheer volume of individuals coming in," LeClair explained. "So, with that increased volume, we have made a lot of efforts to meet that need."
They provide an intensive outpatient program, which is fairly new.
LeClair said some other ways to take care of your mental health include:
Focus on the positives
Take time for yourself
Talk to someone