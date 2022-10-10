 Skip to main content
World Mental Health Day shines light on increasing trends at area clinic

MADISON (WKOW) — Monday is World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues and support those who are dealing with them.

James LeClair, GHC-SCW Director of Behavioral Health, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the increased need for mental health services at his clinic.

"The most concerning [trend] is the sheer volume of individuals coming in," LeClair explained. "So, with that increased volume, we have made a lot of efforts to meet that need."

They provide an intensive outpatient program, which is fairly new.

LeClair said some other ways to take care of your mental health include:

  • Focus on the positives

  • Take time for yourself

  • Talk to someone

