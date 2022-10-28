World Stroke Day: Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke

MADISON (WKOW) — When someone has a stroke, every second is crucial and so it's important to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms.
Each year, nearly 800,000 people suffer a stroke in the U.S.
Ahead of World Stroke Day, SSM Health neurosurgeon Dr. Mark Corriveau explained how one acronym can save a life. It's called FAST.
You need to look out for drooping of the (F)ace, weakness in the (A)rm, and then any issues with (S)peech. The last letter in FAST stands for "time."
"The next step would be to immediately contact emergency services as strokes are emergency cases where literally seconds matter," said Dr. Corriveau.
Over the past 10 years, doctors have gained a lot of ground when it comes to treating strokes effectively. At SSM Health St. Mary's, they're streamlining the process of getting patients evaluated in the emergency department so that they can figure out fast what treatments are possible.
Those options can include medication or surgery. The most typical procedure to treat a stroke is called a thrombectomy, where a surgeon will actually attempt to physically retrieve the clot.
The most common type of stroke is called an ischemic stroke, which is when a part of the brain isn't receiving enough blood flow due to a clot.
People older than 70 are most at risk for an ischemic stroke. But 16% of these types of strokes happen in people between 15 and 49, so it can happen to anyone.
But there are risk factors that influence this too, including smoking, high blood pressure, poorly controlled diabetes, and high cholesterol.