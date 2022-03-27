Worldwide Mustard Competition crowns top mustards

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The National Mustard Museum in Middleton opened its doors to the creations of countless mustard makers for the Worldwide Mustard Competition Sunday.
Local food writers, chefs and community members tasted and rated more than 250 mustards from across the globe.
Founder and Curator of the National Mustard Museum, Barry Levenson, said the event has been going strong since 1995.
"It is something that mustard makers all over the world look forward to," Levenson said.
The final round of the competition is next weekend, and 17 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze medals will go to top entries.
"This is really the height for all mustards to win a gold medal and ultimately, to be a grand champion of the world mustard competition," Levenson said.
Next, Levenson said they are looking forward to celebrating National Mustard Day on August 1st.