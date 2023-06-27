Worst air quality of the year and worst in the country

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality alert lasts through Thursday morning.
The air quality will continue to be unhealthy to very unhealthy at times, so limit time outside and wear a KN-95 mask. If you have an air purifier, use that indoors.
Expect smog to mask the sunshine with warmer temps this afternoon in the low 80s. Lows around 60° overnight with mid 80s on the way Wednesday. By Wednesday night into Thursday, we may see a few showers and storms with rain chances continuing Thursday night and Friday, but there is uncertainty with when exactly southern Wisconsin will be impacted.
The holiday weekend stays warm in the mid to upper 80s with just a stray shower or storm chance, so outdoor plans should be good to go as we celebrate.