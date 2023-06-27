 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Worst air quality of the year and worst in the country

Air quality

MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality alert lasts through Thursday morning.

The air quality will continue to be unhealthy to very unhealthy at times, so limit time outside and wear a KN-95 mask. If you have an air purifier, use that indoors.

Expect smog to mask the sunshine with warmer temps this afternoon in the low 80s. Lows around 60° overnight with mid 80s on the way Wednesday. By Wednesday night into Thursday, we may see a few showers and storms with rain chances continuing Thursday night and Friday, but there is uncertainty with when exactly southern Wisconsin will be impacted.

The holiday weekend stays warm in the mid to upper 80s with just a stray shower or storm chance, so outdoor plans should be good to go as we celebrate.

