WORTstock festival returns to Warner Park

MADISON (WKOW) — A local radio station held its own version of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair Sunday called WORTstock for WORT 89.9 FM.
The event was inspired by the radio station's longtime block party in downtown Madison, which has entertained audiences for more than 25 years.
This was the second year the multicultural music celebration was held at Warner Park.
Organizers say the event is a celebration of the diverse music the radio station plays.
"Madison is just a hotbed for musicians," said Doug Holtz, the station's Business Development Director. "There's an incredibly diverse local music scene of musicians in every genre of music, and as a community radio station that plays 70% music, we wanted this event to be as diverse as the music offerings we have on our station every day."
Musical genres performed ranged from salsa to African soul to blues.
Organizers say they hope to keep the tradition going next year.