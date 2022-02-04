Wounded Milwaukee police officer meets men who helped him

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A Milwaukee police officer who was shot in the line of duty got to meet the Good Samaritans who ran to help him.
A suspect shot officer Herb Davis two times, then stole his squad car last Thursday.
Three men came to help him.
One of those men says they were in the right place at the right time, stranded with a broken down truck.
"It happened in a split second," said Ricardo Rosales, one of the men who helped the officer. "I mean under a minute. Real fast. A little scary. We thought the guy was coming our way."
Davis met with the men privately during a community fundraiser Friday.
"I just wanted to convey that to them and let them know hey, I love and appreciate you so much. So does the department," officer Davis said. "Them standing by my side and being there for me meant the world to me."
Davis left the hospital the day after he was shot.
Police have arrested a suspect in the case.