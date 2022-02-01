Wounded Milwaukee police officer receives Super Bowl tickets

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A Milwaukee police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll get to see his favorite team play in the Super Bowl in person, thanks to a surprise gift.
Officer Herbert Davis was shot multiple times last Thursday. He left the hospital the next day, decked out in Bengals gear.
Davis faces a long recovery. But that recovery got a boost on Sunday when the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
"It was amazing. I was overjoyed. I was excited," Davis told WISN-TV. "They're going to the Super Bowl. They've won it. I've seen it in my lifetime. I'm not dreaming."
The radio group Good Karma Brands surprised Davis Tuesday with VIP package airfare, a hotel and two tickets to the Super Bowl.
Davis said his dad grew up a Bengals fan, so that's how he became one, too.