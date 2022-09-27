'Wow, I'm in the room with someone who has murdered people'; Madison Minister recalls baptizing Jeffrey Dahmer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new show trending on Netflix details the crimes of Wisconsin serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Dahmer confessed to murdering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.
The series shows Dahmer being baptized at the Columbia County Correctional facility.
"I never visited a prison before until I got the call, 'come visit Jeff he wants to be baptized,'" Roy Ratcliff remembered.
Roy Ratcliff was a full-time minister in Cottage Grove when he got that call in 1994.
Now, an actor is seen playing Ratcliff in the new Netflix series "Dahmer." Watching the baptism scene, Ratcliff recalled saying to Dahmer 'welcome to the family of God'.
He said he very clearly remembers the day he first met Dahmer as well.
"I sat down and after a few minutes Jeff came in, closed the door and sat down opposite of me," he remembered. "Right there in the open room and for a moment there I'm thinking 'Wow, I'm in the room with someone who has murdered people.'"
Nearly every week from the time he baptized Dahmer in 1994 until the day he died, Ratcliff would visit him in prison where they would spend an hour talking.
"Although many people claimed to be friends with him, he didn't have many close friends at all," Ratcliff explained. "I think I may have been the closest person to him."
Still tucked away in this briefcase, Ratcliff holds onto a letter where in cursive the signature reads Jeff Dahmer.
While the two grew close over time, Ratcliff said he doesn't justify what Dahmer did.
"He had a tremendous amount of guilt," he said. "At one point he told me he should have been put to death by the state and I told him I agree, for what you did, you should have been put to death."
After another inmate beat Dahmer to death at the CCI , Ratcliff went on to help others in prison.
"It's kind of the golden rule that Jesus says 'Do to others as you would have them do to you,'" he explained. "If I was in that position, what would I want? Well I'd want someone to come see me."
To this day Ratcliff continues visiting inmates at prisons in Wisconsin.
"These are real people, these are humans and they've got the same kind of needs as everyone else had," he said. "But they just happen to be in a different situation than most of us are in."