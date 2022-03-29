'Wrong number' text could be scam bot

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam involving a seemingly innocent text from an unknown number.
Con artists are using the phony "wrong number" messages to lure people into a conversation, said the BBB.
Once the scam bot is engaged in conversation, it tries to trick you into registering for dating or adult websites that will ask you to hand over credit card information.
You receive a text that reads something like this: “Hey is this John? It’s Amanda. We chatted on Tinder before when I came to visit my cousin but we never met irl. I’m back in town if you want to meet up this time, are you free?”
The BBB provided the following information on how to avoid chat bot scams:
- Ignore texts from strangers. Strangers on the internet can pretend to be anyone. Question motives behind both solicited and unsolicited messages. If you receive a text from someone you don’t know, simply don’t reply. It’s the safest route. If you engage with a scammer, even briefly, they will mark your number as active and you could receive even more shady texts in the future.
- Block numbers that appear to come from scammers. Unsolicited texts that look like they come from a chat bot or that ask you to click on suspicious links are probably not safe. Block these numbers to prevent scammers from contacting you through them again.
- Never give your personal information to strangers. Never share your credit card or banking information, your full name, home address, or social security number with someone you never met in person. Remember that any photo you upload on social media can be stolen and used by a scammer.
If you think you may have fallen for the scam, you can report the incident to law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission.