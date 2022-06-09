Wrong way driver on I-94 arrested for 6th OWI

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is facing a 6th offense OWI charge after Wisconsin State Patrol says he drove the wrong direction of I-94 early Thursday morning.
According to a press release from state patrol, officers responded around 1 a.m. to a report of someone driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office performed the "high risk traffic stop" and state patrol took over from there, arresting 62-year-old Reginald Shaw of Madison.
During police's investigation, they learned the vehicle was stolen out of Fitchburg and Shaw was under the influence.
Shaw is facing OWI 6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg authorities are expected to issue charges for vehicle theft.