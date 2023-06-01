WWII bomber plane makes a stop in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A World War II bomber plane paid a visit to Madison Thursday.
It made a stop at the Dane County Regional Airport as part of a national tour hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The bomber is one of 16 ships of its kind used in World War II and is the last remaining ship of that fleet.
Pilot Julie Cruze said, "Well, 15 of them crashed landed due to running out of gas, not being shot down. 11 crew members did die on that raid. But again, it was it was phenomenal just because you know, if it wasn't for the gas, you know, they would have all made it back."
The EAA says their goal is to grow participation in aviation through flying, building, restoring and volunteer outreach.