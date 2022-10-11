Yahara Solar Project installs first solar panels

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Yahara Project celebrated the installation of their first solar panels on a 90-acre solar farm in the town of Cottage Grove.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the 77-megawatt solar project will produce more than 36 million kilowatt hours of renewable electricity per year.
According to Parisi, that is enough to power more than three thousand Dane County homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equal to the CO2 produced by over five thousand cars.
Parisi said the project will also deliver clean energy jobs.
"When this project goes online early next year, Dane County will reach our goal of offsetting 100% of the electricity used at all Dane County government facilities with renewable power," Parisi said. "Achieving our goal of powering our buildings with 100% renewable electricity is a win-win for our climate, and local family supporting jobs."
The Yahara Solar Project is being led by Alliant Energy in partnership with Sunvest Solar.
The groups first broke ground on the project in June.