Year-end cold snap freezes Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, Lake Mendota officially froze on Dec. 25.

In a release from the Clean Lakes Alliance, the cold snap of below-freezing temperatures for several hours, the cold water and low wind created the conditions for the lake to freeze.

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office said ice must be on the lake for 24 hours before officially declaring it frozen over.

The Alliance is taking this time to remind the public even if the lakes appear solid, ice may be thin. A recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suggests individuals wait till at least four inches of ice develop to go out onto lake ice.

Warmer temperatures are forecasted and can change ice conditions quickly, so always tell someone where you are going or take a friend with you.