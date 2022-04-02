"Yellow and Blues" benefit raises money for Ukraine through music

MADISON (WKOW) -- A benefit with live music took place in Madison Saturday night to raise money for Ukraine.
The "Yellow and Blues" benefit was held at the East Side Club and sponsored by Community Shares of Wisconsin.
In addition to live music, people could buy a variety of items to show their support for the people of Ukraine.
A $15 donation was suggested at the door.
Proceeds from the event will go to several organizations helping provide aid to refugees, including UNICEF Protect Children in Ukraine, UNHCR Ukraine and the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.