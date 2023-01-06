'You are very much in demand for everything you do': Guidebook helps farmers start a new chapter in life

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is offering a new guidebook designed to help farmers start a fresh chapter in life.

Change is constant, and sometimes it can be intimidating and stressful. This fact is true for farmers as well.

Karen Endres is the Farmer Wellness Program Coordinator at DATCP. She said whether it is multiple generations working together or a single farmer running a smaller operation, not every day is easy.

"We've seen just over the years as modernization and things change... inflation and the amount of capital it takes to be on a farm. It is challenging for many farmers," Endres said.

Endres is in a family of farmers herself. She said they see challenges day in and day out with farming, including weather and cost.

Sometimes, challenges like these push a farmer out of the profession. This is something Endres said is usually out of the individual's control.

"It might be a market situation; it might be a farm transition and there's so many family members coming into a business maybe they decide that there's no room for everybody on the home farm," she said.

To make things a little easier for farmers who decide to explore employment off the farm, DATPC has released a guidebook: The Farmer's Job-Hunting Workbook.

Endres said farmers often begin work right out of schooling. This means they don't have internship experience, interview skills or a resume.

The workbook's purpose is to help prepare the farmer as they start a new journey in life.

Wisconsin's Farm Center Program Supervisor Dan Bauer said the guidebook helps farmers -- who have skills "super, super valued by employers" -- get through the application process, write their first resume and give them experience interviewing.

Bauer said they hope the book helps them navigate change and inspire confidence to make that change.

"I want farmers to know that you are very much in demand for everything you do. And I hope that this book helps remind them of that," Bauer said.

The guidebook is available online.