You can help keep kids fed this summer through Hy Cite's Nutritious Summer donation drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- WKOW has partnered with Hy Cite Enterprises to create Nutritious Summer to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
There are thousands of children in Southern Wisconsin who don't know where their next meal will come from.
We're hosting HY CITE'S NUTRITIOUS SUMMER, a donation drive to help raise money so Second Harvest Foodbank can stay stocked this summer.
Kristopher Tazelaar, Director of Marketing & Communications, stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about the donation drive.
Click here to make a donation.