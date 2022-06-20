'You could be swept away just like Parker': Mother warns of water dangers after losing her son

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- As more people flock to rivers and lakes to beat the heat, one mother is warning others to take precautions.
Jackie Johnson Kruse lost her son Parker Kruse in a boating accident on July 3, 2021.
Parker was just 22-years-old at the time. Eyewitnesses and family said Parker and a friend were trying to save a man whose boat was spinning out of control on the Wisconsin River. After rescuing the boater, the out-of-control boat slammed into Parkers, knocking him into the water.
"Yes, the river is beautiful, it's a great asset to our community and our state, but be cautious to it and wear your life jacket," Kruse said.
Kruse held up Parker's life jacket, now torn up, and said her son was wearing one while trying to save someone who was not.
"He had it on, he had it buckled, he did everything right but he's still missing," she said. "I think the other boat probably cut the life jacket and Parker as well .. it was found floating without parker in it."
Parker's friend and the man they saved survived but Parker did not. While she said knowing Parker was doing the right thing makes her proud, it doesn't bring him back.
"It also makes me feel a little angry that they were saving somebody because they didn't have their life jacket on," Kruse added.
She asks everyone going out on the water to be safe, "Promise Parker.. promise Parker that you'll wear your life jacket and be safe on the river."
Parker has not been found but Kruse said she won't stop looking.
If you have any information on where Parker could be or if you'd like to help search for him, you can visit Promise Parker on Facebook. The family is also open to speaking with mediums or anyone who can help locate Parker.