Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'You could be swept away just like Parker': Mother warns of water dangers after losing her son

  • Updated
Mother of boating accident victim pleads with people to wear a life jacket

Parker Kruse drowned in July 2021 after saving a man in the Wisconsin River.

Courtesy Jackie Johnson Kruse 

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- As more people flock to rivers and lakes to beat the heat, one mother is warning others to take precautions. 

Jackie Johnson Kruse lost her son Parker Kruse in a boating accident on July 3, 2021. 

Parker was just 22-years-old at the time. Eyewitnesses and family said Parker and a friend were trying to save a man whose boat was spinning out of control on the Wisconsin River. After rescuing the boater, the out-of-control boat slammed into Parkers, knocking him into the water. 

"Yes, the river is beautiful, it's a great asset to our community and our state, but be cautious to it and wear your life jacket," Kruse said. 

Kruse held up Parker's life jacket, now torn up, and said her son was wearing one while trying to save someone who was not. 

"He had it on, he had it buckled, he did everything right but he's still missing," she said. "I think the other boat probably cut the life jacket and Parker as well .. it was found floating without parker in it."

Parker's friend and the man they saved survived but Parker did not. While she said knowing Parker was doing the right thing makes her proud, it doesn't bring him back. 

"It also makes me feel a little angry that they were saving somebody because they didn't have their life jacket on," Kruse added.

She asks everyone going out on the water to be safe, "Promise Parker.. promise Parker that you'll wear your life jacket and be safe on the river."

Parker has not been found but Kruse said she won't stop looking. 

If you have any information on where Parker could be or if you'd like to help search for him, you can visit Promise Parker on Facebook. The family is also open to speaking with mediums or anyone who can help locate Parker. 

