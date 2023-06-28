'You don't want to mess around with breathing'; How poor air quality impacts pets

MADISON (WKOW) -- While doctors are warning of the health impacts the air quality has on people, veterinarians are doing the same for pets.
Dr. Erin Lashnits, a clinical assistant professor with the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, said if the air quality is bothering you, chances are your pet is feeling the same way.
"Air quality affects dogs and cats the same basically as people," Lashnits said. "Pets can't wear masks like we can to protect ourselves so we have to, as pet owners, kind of have to help them."
Lashnits said some animals are more prone to complications. She said cats can have asthma and some respiratory issues are common in dogs.
"That's very similar to what we see in people things like asthma, collapsing trachea, or bronchitis," Lashnits said. "And that can make it much harder for them to deal with this kind of stress on their airways."
She said some dog breeds are more susceptible to breathing issues already and could be at risk for complications.
"Brachiocephalic pets, the dogs that, they're really cute, have squishy faces, they have trouble exchanging air to begin with because of that," Lashnits added.
While people have reported itchy eyes, sore throats and headaches as symptoms, she said since pets can't talk, so owners should pay attention to anything out of the ordinary.
"I think the respiratory tract, particularly that's what we worry a lot about with these small particulates in the air," she explained. "So things like coughing, like throat clearing or lip licking type of experience."
Lashnits said people can also monitor their dog's breathing.
"You can just count as you watch their chest rise and fall, especially when they're sleeping. And if that rate is getting up above like 30 or 40 reps [breaths per minute], that's when we start to be concerned," Lashnits said.
Wheezing, a lack of appetite and throwing up are all signs she said people can watch for.
"Certainly animals that are coughing, that aren't able to catch their breath because of their coughing, or having so much trouble breathing that they can't rest or settle," she added. "That's what we call respiratory distress and those would be times to call the emergency vet and bring them in right away, just because you don't want to mess around with breathing."
Lashnits said it's important to keep your animal's activity low during these conditions. She said owners should avoid long walks and playing too much at the park.
She also said if you have an indoor/outdoor cat or dog, think about keeping them inside until the air quality improves.
Lashnits said if people have questions or concerns, they should contact their veterinarian.