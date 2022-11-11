'You exemplify the best our state has to offer': Veterans honored at state capitol

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers took time to thank and recognize veterans today, reaffirming his commitment to supporting veterans and their loved ones.

In a speech, Evers said the state is a proud partner of the "brave folks" who served the state and nation. He said he wants to make sure the 300,000 veterans who call Wisconsin home continue to have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive in their civilian life.

"We know that veterans often face unique hurdles when they return to civilian life," Evers said. "From mental health and substance use disorders, housing and employment, and so much more, and these challenges all too often stand in the way of veterans living their best and fullest lives."

He said he's worked to address these problems over the last few years — such as the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity — but he believes "we can and should do more."

"Just as our veterans have upheld and defended the freedoms and values we hold dear, we must also uphold our commitment to ensuring both they and their families have the full range of support and services needed to thrive," Evers said.

These programs and services include veteran mental health initiatives, rental assistance for homeless veterans, a Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program (VORP), county veteran services offices (CVSOs) and Tribal veterans services offices (TVSOs) and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Developments’ Hire Heroes Program.

Evers said Veterans Day is a great day to thank those who have served, so he named Nov. 11, 2022, as “Veterans Day” in Wisconsin.

"So, on behalf of the entire state, let me share my sincere appreciation and thanks to our nation's heroes and their families," Evers concluded. "Thank you for your service and immense sacrifices. You exemplify the best our state has to offer with a deep sense of duty, loyalty, respect, integrity, personal courage, and selfless service. We owe you a tremendous debt of gratitude, and I encourage Wisconsinites across the state to take this opportunity to join me in thanking our veterans today and every day. Thank you."

Wisconsinites also paid tribute to both the veterans they know and love, and the veterans they will never meet at the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday.

The event began with a concert by VFW 1318's band. A program followed, which included an armed forces salute. Several speakers also took the stage, including the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Mary Kolar, who said veterans are a blessing.

"We have been blessed with countless men and women who have stepped forward in our defense," Kolar said.

After speeches, there was a rifle salute and the sounding of taps was played. All of this was to recognize those who have given their all.

"Today we pause as a state as a nation as a people to pay tribute to our veterans, to say thank you to honor the heroes over the generations who have served our country," Kolar said.

There will be a Veteran's Day Concert at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Sunday, and there will also be a ceremony to honor Korean War era veterans at American Legion Post 534 in McFarland.

To learn more about resources and services available to veterans and their families in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs website.

You can read the full release and watch a video of Gov. Evers speech online.