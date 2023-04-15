'You get some of the best food in the world': Dane County Farmers Market returns to Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) — It's a day many have been waiting for all winter long: The Dane County Farmers Market’s first day of the season.
The long-awaited local favorite returned to Capitol Square on Saturday, bringing big crowds with it.
The market offers everything from baked goods, to meat and dairy, to fresh fruits and vegetables. That's in addition to potted plants and bouquets of fresh flowers.
Jade Noble, owner of Noble Elk Farm, is a vendor at the market for the first time this year after being on a waiting list. He said it is a great opportunity for vendors to get their brand out there and build a customer base.
“This is one of the best markets in the state of Wisconsin, so this is one we want to be in,” Noble said.
As someone who produces elk meet, he hopes he offers people looking for healthy red meat options something unique and likable.
“Hopefully we're bringing something here to the Madison area that they can't get elsewhere,” Noble said.
Meanwhile, Andrew McNaught with Sugar River Country Bakery, has been a part of the market for over 40 years. Even after all those years, he said it never gets old though.
“You get some of the best food in the world,” McNaught said. “We love to provide people with the best food that you can possibly get, and from year to year, that's what we're after.”
If you weren’t able to make it to the Dane County Farmers Market Saturday, you still have plenty of time to do so. It will be on the square every Saturday through November 11.
You can find more information about getting there and parking here.