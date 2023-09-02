'You got to represent the Badgers baby': Badger fans show out for second-hottest game played at Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was 88 degrees at the Badger kickoff Saturday, making it the second-hottest game ever at Camp Randall.
But that didn't stop fans from coming out in huge numbers, Saturday's game was a sellout.
"Go get a bag of ice, don't be soft," Chris Bester said. "You got to represent the Badgers baby."
Saturday's season opener for Wisconsin was just two degrees away from tying for the hottest game played at Camp Randall. Regardless, fans were excited to cheer from the stands and help usher in the newest era of Badger football.
"You got to catch the shade, it's a little bit hot," I am sweating," Bester said. "So, I'm just trying to make sure my hat [doesn't] get any more sweat stains so I'm going to stay in the shade.
Badger fans say their two priorities, other than enjoying the game, are drinking water and getting out of the sun when they can.
"We brought a lot of water with us to begin with," Matthew Winters said. "We brought a cooler of water and we drank a lot of water on the way here. When [my family gets] out they're going to have more water."
Fans say some of their biggest sighs of relief came from the moments they stepped into the shade.
"When we got in, the sun was on us," Winters said. "But then it started to go down so it's actually pretty nice. There was a little bit of a breeze. A lot of people were hot on the other side of the stadium but not on ours."
UW-Madison students were also on high alert walking into Camp Randall. Warnings about Saturday's weather came from multiple campus officials and students Molly McCormick and Clare Daily say they're happy to see the stadium seats filled with red once again, but the sun on the student section made things pretty uncomfortable.
"We're both nursing majors so we've been keeping our eyes out for anything," McCormick said. "Especially as nursing majors we're kind of on high alert but we haven't personally seen anyone go down."
UW-Madison Police say 250 people at Saturday's game were under medical observation in on-site cooling centers because of heat related issues. UWPD said several fans required medical attention because of the heat.