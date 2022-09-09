'You have to be the eyes and the ears for the children': Portage PD reminds drivers of safety near school buses

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- It's been a week since students in Portage have returned to the classroom, but law enforcement is continuing to remind drivers of traffic safety near school buses.
Michael Schutz is a police sergeant for the City of Portage Police Department as well as a bus driver for the Cambria, Rio and Pardeeville school districts.
He said he has experienced drivers wrongfully pass his bus and said it's frustrating when incidents like this occurs.
"The children aren't always paying attention to their surroundings. They're more focused on getting to school, what the day has in store, seeing their friends," Schutz said. "Because of that, you have to be the eyes and the ears for the children because they're not always prepared to stop when the bus driver tells them to."
Rodney Przybyl is the Assistant Operations Manager for Go Riteway. He has also been a school bus driver for 13 years.
He said driving irresponsibly near school buses happens more often than some may think.
"I've even had it happen where I get ready to let the kids out the door and I see somebody go cruising around the right side," Przybyl said. "Safety is a big thing, because you don't want little kids getting hit."
Both Schutz and Przybyl said school buses are like traffic signals. When the lights are flashing yellow, it means to slow down. If the lights are red, stop.
When the lights are red, Schutz added that cars need to wait at least 20 feet away because children are getting on or off the bus.
He said to stay stopped until the lights are no longer flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving
Not following these rules can result in large fines.
"For those that don't stop for the school buses, depending on where you're stopped, the citation can anywhere be around $250 to $320," Schutz said.