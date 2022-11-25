'You have to come and experience this': Rock County Historical Society opens the Holiday Tree Show

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Janesville. Today is the first day for the Rock County Historical Society's Tree Show.
"It's been really great to see an influx of new people supporting this year," Tim Maahs, Executive Director of the RCHS, said.
This will be the Historical Society's fourth tree show, where Rock County community members can get in the holiday spirit by looking at over 100 Christmas trees, donated and decorated by fellow community members.
"We're hoping that the numbers will reflect [that] the community support and sponsorship has just been overwhelmingly positive," Maahs said. "So, there's a lot of energy coming around this to make it happy for everyone."
Though this is only year four, Maahs says he's only seen growth - even in the middle of the pandemic.
"I think year one we were at like 50 [trees]," Maahs said. "And we thought that was a lot. And I'm like, 'No, I think we can do a lot more.' So, then we had the pandemic. So, we moved the whole operation outside. Then last year, we came back in, and we were at, I think, 75 trees."
This year, they have 120 in the house alone, and over 60 outside throughout the property.
"It's expanding. It just keeps getting better," Dennis Vershelden, gift shop manager, said. "So far, [this is] probably the best Christmas Tree Show we've put on. Very proud of it."
"We're hoping to get over 5,000 people through this year," Maahs said. "I think that's a bit conservative. I think we can absolutely do it."
Volunteer Jeanice Fox has always loved history and this year, a part of her family's own history is in the show
"I got to share my grandmother's feather tree, which is down in the formal dining room," Fox said. "And there's so much history, family history to it. And it just kind of melded in right into the other historical parts of the building."
Vershelden says for anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit, the tree show is the best place to start.
"You have to come and experience this," Vershelden said. "How often you get to see 120 trees decorated in a mansion? A historic mansion on top of it."
The show will be open for 25 days giving guests plenty of time to take in nearly 200 trees and over 50,000 lights.