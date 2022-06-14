 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

"You have to stay hydrated, otherwise you're going to pass out": Crews clean up after the storm despite heat

  Updated
tree damage house

MONONA (WKOW) -- Crews from near and far are facing the heat as they clean up after Monday night's storm.

Taylor New, owner of Midwest Trim Landscape, is from Waukesha County. Normally, his business does not travel this far, but he says they always want to help when the need is there. 

"Just the need to come up here and get the job done for these people compared to back in Waukesha County where I'm from," New said. 

The cleanup is going to take a few weeks and the heat is making it even harder. 

"We take like five-minute breaks while working in the heat like this just because you have to stay hydrated," New said. "Otherwise, you're going to pass out."

Crews say handling the heat is part of their job, but doctors advise everyone to watch for signs of heat exhaustion like nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps. 

"If you're having those signs, it's time to take a break, really, no matter what you're doing. Find a cool place to go to and get hydrated," said UW Health's Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof. 

For more information on heat safety, click here

