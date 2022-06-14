"You have to stay hydrated, otherwise you're going to pass out": Crews clean up after the storm despite heat

MONONA (WKOW) -- Crews from near and far are facing the heat as they clean up after Monday night's storm.
Taylor New, owner of Midwest Trim Landscape, is from Waukesha County. Normally, his business does not travel this far, but he says they always want to help when the need is there.
"Just the need to come up here and get the job done for these people compared to back in Waukesha County where I'm from," New said.
The cleanup is going to take a few weeks and the heat is making it even harder.
"We take like five-minute breaks while working in the heat like this just because you have to stay hydrated," New said. "Otherwise, you're going to pass out."
Crews say handling the heat is part of their job, but doctors advise everyone to watch for signs of heat exhaustion like nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps.
"If you're having those signs, it's time to take a break, really, no matter what you're doing. Find a cool place to go to and get hydrated," said UW Health's Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof.
