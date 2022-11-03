You have until Nov. 4 to register to vote before the General Election

MADISON (WKOW) — If you haven't registered to vote yet, there's still time.
You have until Friday, Nov. 4 to register for the General Election at in-person absentee voting locations. If you don't register then, you have to register at your polling place on Election Day. You cannot register to vote on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday before the election.
You can check your voter registration on the MyVote Wisconsin website.
If you moved on or before October 11 — even if it's to a new apartment in the same building — you will need to update your voter registration.
If you moved within 28 days of the election (after October 11), you will not have been at your new address long enough to establish residency for voting purposes. You will only be eligible to vote at the polling place for your previous address.
You must provide proof of residence when registering to vote, and it can be electronic.
The name and address on the document need to be current, and they need to match the name and address you list on the voter registration form. Any of the following documents can be used as proof of residence:
- Utility bill issued in the last 90 days (water, gas, electric, phone, cable, or internet)
- Bank statement (bank, credit union, credit card, mortgage)
- Current and valid Wisconsin driver license/ID
- Government document (federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, UW, Madison College, or public school)
- Paycheck
- Residential lease effective on day of registration
- Certified housing list from UW-Madison or Edgewood College (available at the polls on Election Day)
- Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to the homeless
- Contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility