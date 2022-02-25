'You need to turn yourself in': Beloit shooting victim's mother appeals for suspect's surrender

BELOIT (WKOW) - The mother of a fatal shooting victim last month after a Beloit high school basketball game is appealing to the suspect to turn himself in.
Authorities are looking for Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison for the reckless homicide of Jion Broomfield, also 19.
"If you are scared, I understand," Broomfield's mother, Teresa Jackson said in a direct appeal to Goodall. "But you need to turn yourself in because you're just making it harder on yourself, your family. You need to think about your family. You need to think about my family."
Court documents state after a boys basketball game between teams from Madison La Follette and Beloit Memorial High School, a fracas took place outside the gym and Goodall shot Broomfield, apparently randomly.
Goodall is a former, admired basketball player at James Madison Memorial High School. But Jackson says he's also someone who allegedly had a gun at a high school basketball game. She's concerned for the safety of her family and herself.
"Yes, anything is possible at this point," Jackson said. "I don't know what kind of person I'm dealing with at all."
Broomfield's sister, Shaleika Griffin, says the nature of the shooting at a crowded, post-game scene was especially dangerous.
"It could have been a pastor, a teacher, it could have been an alumni, it could have been a baby," Griffin said of the random gunfire's possible victims. "It really could have been anybody."
After the shooting, Beloit's police chief urged the many witnesses to cooperate and help lead investigators to the person responsible.
"The students at the high school, I don't want to leave them out because they were probably scared to talk," Jackson said. "I...want to thank them, who were at the game that wasn't scared to tell what they saw."
Beloit Police Spokesperson Sarah Lock says all available resources are being used to try to apprehend Goodall.
"I want to commend the police because they never get enough credit," Jackson said.
Several of Goodall's former high school teammates called Goodall a friendly and calm teenager. One of Goodall's family members declined comment to 27 News on the homicide accusation against the teen.
Griffin says a surrender might help explain Goodall's alleged need to have armed himself at that prep game. A criminal complaint says Goodall fired his gun after a friend was knocked down.
"Maybe we can get a chance to see what was going on in his head," Griffin said.