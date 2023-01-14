'You never know what you’re going to get into': Madison firefighter reminisces and retires after 29 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Long-time Madison Fire Department member and leader John Fleming retired after 29 years of service this month.
The department said Fleming was inspired to join the profession after watching his father and other family friends enjoy the career.
According to the fire department, after Fleming graduated from the recruit academy in 1994, he was assigned to Fire Station 9. When Fleming was promoted to Apparatus Engineer in 2000, he was briefly transferred to Station 8. And spent 2001 to 2009 at Fire Station 1.
Fleming was promoted in 2010 to lieutenant and back at Station 8, home of the Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT).
“You never know what you’re going to get into," Fleming said, reminiscing over his career, especially his years with HURT. He continued, "It’s always something different. It could be a plane in a tree or a guy in a concrete mixer,” referencing a call the team responded to in 2011.
Fleming acknowledged his crew and the people throughout his career. He said, “My role was to make sure everything ran smoothly, but everybody here is pretty self-sufficient. When things go right, it has little to do with me.”
When he was reclassified to the rank of Captain in 2014, Fleming took on different responsibilities, like fire investigation, requiring specialized training to determine the cause and origin of fires. And in 2017, he got into another new role as Captain of the Fire Investigation Division (FID).
In looking back over his investigations, Fleming said, “[Firefighters] go there, put the fire out, and go home, and then it’s your job to put the pieces together, put the puzzle together, and figure out what happened. It’s a challenge.”
Fleming is looking forward to spending more time with loved ones, especially his grandchildren, in his retirement.