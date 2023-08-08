'You really don't want to miss it': Bluey coming to the Overture Center this summer for first US tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- The public's favorite blue heeler family is visiting Madison from the land down under this August.
The Emmy award-winning Australian children's cartoon "Bluey" will be at the Overture Center for its first live theater tour in the US.
"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" will have puppetry, live actors and is based on an original story written by Bluey's creator.
"You do see the characters that you love and it's the same sort of cheekiness, silliness, same kind of lessons as the show, but it's like a whole new episode in itself," said Stephanie Stephens, who performs as 'Bluey' in the show. "You will see elements from the seasons, but this is a brand-new story that we're bringing to everybody."
Director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. said she's excited to bring the show to the US after the reaction the show received when it ran in Australia.
“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America,” she said.
The show is fun for the young and the young at heart.
"It will surprise you," said Stephens. "It really does appeal to the adults as well. There are really beautiful family lessons in there about sisterhood, the importance of being a family, looking after one another. It's absolutely beautiful."
Chris White, who performs as 'Bandit' in the show, told 27 News that audiences don't want to miss out on a unique show.
"We've come all the way from Australia, we're probably not coming back to Madison anytime soon," he said. "You really don't want to miss it."
The shows will be on August 11 and August 13. Tickets are $25-$55 and can be bought online.