'You really don't want to miss it': Madison Youth Choirs presents its spring concert series this weekend

VERONA, Wisc. (WKOW) — This weekend, hundreds of voices will fill the air with joyful noise at the Verona High School Performing Arts Center.
Madison Youth Choirs will perform their spring concert series all weekend.
This year's theme is "The Little Prince" and all the songs will reflect the lessons learned in the timeless novella.
The organization's artistic director, Michael Ross, said that the kids and teens became familiar with the book and those lessons to prepare for the concert series.
"We found connections between the book and the big ideas, like relationships and responsibility or, most famously, understanding what is valuable," he said. "We used all of those big ideas and connected them to the music we were singing, so our nine different choirs all made those connections every week."
Ross said the focus on the process and not the product makes performances richer and gives the kids and audience a deeper connection to the music.
"It's a typical choir, you know, we put on concerts like this coming weekend, but we really think deeply about the kinds of experiences kids have in our rehearsals," he said.
Here is the schedule of which groups are performing when:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
- 7 p.m. -- Purcell, Britten, and Holst
Sunday, May 14, 2023
- 3 p.m. -- Choraliers, Con Gioia, Capriccio, Cantilena, and Cantabile
- 7:30 p.m. -- Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students under 19. You can buy tickets in advance or at the door. If you buy them at the concert, you can only use cash or check.
Madison Youth Choirs is a nonprofit group that is community funded.