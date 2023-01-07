You'll be seeing more green lights, but they will be on municipal vehicles

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) announced the legislature passed allowing municipal vehicles to use fluorescent green warning lights.
As the snowplows come out this winter season, drivers will see these green fluorescent lights.
Chairman of the WCHA Legislative Committee, Robbie Krejci, said the new lights are only for municipal and county vehicles to help drivers differentiate between highway maintenance crews clearing the roads and privately owned vehicles and crews clearing parking lots and driveways.
The WCHA reminds motorists to drive carefully when on highways, in work zones and in winter weather conditions.