Young Baraboo baker raises money for summer camp

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A 10-year old girl from Baraboo took a simple idea and made it into an award winning hobby.
Geena Metzker started baking to raise money for summer camp.
And since then, orders from the community have not slowed down, keeping her busy and teaching her a thing or two along the way.
"That's big for us, is that she can learn to work for what she wants. You know, we provide for what we can. And when it's something extra, sometimes they have to help and find a job to help them. You know, and she's learning a lot. She's keeping a spreadsheet of her orders and her expenses and her income and stuff. So that that's teaching a lot to," Geena's mother, Petra said.
One of Metzker's most popular items is her banana bread, a recipe passed down from grandma's cookbook.
It's a recipe so good she won a merit award from the county fair.