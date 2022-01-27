Your guide to purchasing a video doorbell

MADISON (WKOW) -- New smart home systems make it easier to keep an eye on your home while you're away.
The Better Business Bureau wants to make sure you consider these steps when you're shopping for a doorbell:
Know your power source: If you have an existing doorbell, check to see if it is hardwired or battery powered. If it's connected to two small wires, that means it's hardwired, and you can purchase a hardwired video doorbell and easily set it up.
Think about video storage: Make sure you have mini SD memory cards or a cloud service that uses WiFi so you can rewatch any moments when someone approaches your doorstep, or a car or animal passes by.
Understand smart platform integrations: Many video doorbells are compatible with other smart platforms, such as Alexa or Google Assistant. If you want to connect your doorbell to your other smart assistants, make sure they are compatible.
Protect your video doorbell from hackers: If you purchase a video doorbell, make sure you protect it from hackers. Use a unique user ID along with a strong password and even take advantage of two-step verification to add an extra layer of protrection.