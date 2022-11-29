'Your house is on fire'; Beloit family loses home in Thanksgiving fire

BELOIT (WKOW) — A family in Beloit is thankful to be alive after a fire burned through their home and left them with nothing.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at a home on the 1900 block of Pioneer Street.
The owner of the home, Ryan Barton said he still can't believe it.
"It's just a little bit of shell shock still," Barton said.
He was at his parents' house with his two daughters celebrating Thanksgiving when he got the call.
"'Your house is on fire,'" he remembered. "And before I knew it, I'm in my truck heading home."
Barton said the house is a total loss, but on the day to give thanks, Barton said he still had a lot to be thankful for.
"Nobody was home, and it didn't happen while we were sleeping or anything," he said. "Nobody was home, nobody was harmed and that's all that matters."
Barton said he's trying to remind himself that everything inside the home is replaceable.
However, there is one item belonging to his daughters that he wishes they could get back.
"Elf on the shelf," he said. "My youngest wants to know if Santa is still going to be able to find her."
He said he's on the hunt to find one similar to his daughter's elf who she named 'Joy'.
"It's just something small but means the world and that's the only thing I'm trying to get right now," Barton said.
Between a GoFundMe and physical donations, he told 27 News the community's support has left him speechless.
"You're getting them from people you don't even know, and I won't be able to personally thank 95% of these people but I do thank them, I do," he added.
Barton also wants to thank all the first responders including the person who rescued his dog and cat from the flames.
If you'd like to help the family, there is a GoFundMe.
Family also told 27 News that Our Lady of Assumption in Beloit is planning fundraisers to help as well.