'Your life is so precious': Local mother's message amid uptick in community drug use

MADISON (WKOW) – A rise in temperatures is unfortunately paralleling a rise in drug usage. For one local mom, it's a personal matter.
“It's been nine years now since my son's been gone, and there's not a day that I don't miss him,” Lynette Trapino said.
Trapino’s son Cody lost his life on June 2, 2014, after he unknowingly took heroin laced with Fentanyl.
“It still feels like it was yesterday,” Trapino said.
As she reflects on his death and as the summer heats up, Trapino has an important message to share with people: steer clear of drugs.
“All it takes is one time,” Trapino said. “One drop killed my son because so much of it is laced, or almost all Fentanyl. You just don't know anymore.”
Tyrees Scott, a Recovery Coach and Peer Support Specialist for Safe Communities in Madison, has seen stories like Cody’s all too many times.
“In the last three to four years, I have been to 64 funerals, maybe 14 natural causes, but the other 50 for OD deaths and that shouldn't be,” Scott said.
Unfortunately, Scott said the worst of it usually comes in the summer.
“A lot of people in these hot months, they start to come out a little bit more, and when they’re coming out, the usage is up,” Scott said.
To help, Scott is working to spread awareness through meeting with people one on one and in peer support groups.
“You might be faced with something new, but it's somebody within them groups that already went through what you went through, and they can help you navigate through that,” Scott said.
He is also passing out Narcan to both drug users and non-drug users in case an overdose arises.
“A lot of people are witnessing these people going out and Narcan can bring them right back,” Scott said.
Just last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a public health alert because of an increase in drug overdoses. PHMDC reports paramedics responded to nine overdose incidents where patients needed Narcan. Unfortunately, the agency said two people died.
With the spike in overdoses, PHMDC wants the community to be aware of what an overdose looks like and how to respond.
For those who use drugs, PHMDC urges to never do it alone, to test for fentanyl and to carry Narcan. Safer use supplies are accessible through the Syringe Services Program.
Finally, for anyone in need of support, the Behavior Health Resource Center of Dane County offers treatment and recovery options.
Trapino said if sharing her son’s story helps even one person, it is worth it. She added she would like to share her son's story on a bigger stage and encourages schools, clubs and other organizations interested in hearing it email her at lynettewiser1990@gmail.com.
“Your life is so precious,” Trapino said. “I want you to be here and experience how wonderful life can be for you – whatever your dreams.”