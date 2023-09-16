'Your people will find you': Willy Street Fair helps veteran and novice vendors

MADISON (WKOW) -- A little bit of rain didn't stop neighbors from enjoy all the Willy Street Fair has to offer Saturday.
Veteran vendor and owner of the Melted food truck, David Rodriguez, says he's spent a decade coming to Willy Street events.
"Willy Street Fair's always good," Rodriguez said. "We love being here."
Rodriguez says the day started slow but he and the rest of the Melted crew were looking forward to the dinner rush.
"This [fair] starts kind of right after everybody already had lunch. So, the dinner rush is kind of our opportunity to shine," Rodriguez said. "I think we'll probably see another 150 to 200 customers tonight. If everything goes according to plan, that's what we've prepared for."
After years of vending at Willy Street, Rodriguez says he has a good estimate of the kind of money they'll bring in.
"We shoot for, with Will Street Fair for the weekend, around $8000," Rodriguez said. "So, if we do between $7,500 and $10,000 we're right where we planned on being."
But newer vendors, like wooden jewelry designer Rachel Johnson, are focused on the face-to-face time.
"It's really important to get out there in person," Johnson said. "You're making those connections versus online, you don't really have that personal connection."
Johnson says her jewelry making started as just a hobby, using leftover wood scraps from her and her husband's flooring business.
"I'm very interested in sustainability. So it was bothersome to me that we're just throwing this perfectly [good] and beautiful wood in the landfill," Johnson said. "To repurpose it means a lot to me."
Johnson says getting to fairs like Willy Street, finding customers who appreciate her work and give her feedback gives her the push she needs to keep going.
"It really does sort of propel you forward getting that positive feedback from the community," Johnson said. "It helps you keep going, especially as an artist. If you're an artist you know what that means. Just put yourself out there because you're never going to be everyone's cup of tea, but your people will find you. "
The Willy Street Fair continues through Sunday starting with the Willy Street Fair parade at 11 a.m. Music will start at 12:30 and the last act goes onstage at 5:30 p.m.