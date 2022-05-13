'You're gonna see a lot of elbows': GOP director not concerned after Kleefisch targets Michels

MADISON (WKOW) -- The executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party said he's not concerned sniping among GOP candidates for governor could lead to friction at next weekend's party convention.
In a paid column published Thursday on Drydenwire.com, former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch wrote "Madison snakes and weasels" were the reason millionaire business owner Tim Michels entered the race three weeks ago.
"After gossiping around the Capitol telling anyone who would listen that I “can’t be controlled,” they recruited someone they could control," Kleefisch wrote. "They don’t even have to put skin in the game. A millionaire can pay them from the campaign now…and pay them in favors later."
Michels' campaign did not respond to questions about Kleefisch's column.
Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said he wasn't concerned by the pointed attack.
"I think you're gonna see a lot of elbows during the next few months," Jefferson said in an interview. "And I think that's inevitable."
While Kleefisch never named Michels in the piece, the reference to a millionaire being recruited to run was an unmistakable shot at Michels, who's already spent nearly $1 million on TV ads in his first month of campaigning.
Michels, a co-owner of the state's biggest construction company, had already been under scrutiny after conservative publication, Wisconsin Right Now, uncovered property records showing Michels owned multi-million dollar residences in Connecticut and Manhattan while sending his kids to school on the East Coast.
Kleefisch was on the receiving end of criticism from another member of the field, former Marine and current business owner Kevin Nicholson, who has tried to paint Kleefisch and Speaker Robin Vos as leaders of a failed party establishment that has had little recent success in statewide contests.
The elbows have started to fly before next week's party convention in Middleton. One item of intrigue is whether GOP delegates will endorse one of the candidates.
In order to receive an endorsement, candidates must capture 60 percent of the delegates' support. Jefferson confirmed the party's rules committee narrowly voted to allow delegates to have the option of voting "no endorsement" in the contests.
The full delegation will vote on the endorsement issue at the outset of the convention next weekend. While some county-level party leaders clamored for the option, Jefferson said he didn't think many delegates would actually exercise it.
"I think a lot of the people are there for the express purpose of voting for an endorsement," he said. "So I don't know how much of a difference this will make."