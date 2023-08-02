'You're having fun from beginning to end': SIX remixes 500 years of historical heartbreak

MADISON (WKOW) -- Six divas are turning the story of King Henry VII and his ex-wives on its head at the Overture Center this week.
The musical 'SIX' introduces audiences to each of the wives who they give their version of how they each became an ex.
The 80-minute show flies by as each queen takes audiences through her side of the story in what feels more like a pop concert than a typical musical.
"It's honestly a beautiful pop concert that happens from beginning to end," said Terica Marie, who plays 'Anne of Cleves.' "It's an empowering story for women to tell their story and change it from his story to her story. Honestly it's a fun time."
Some of the songs have become popular TikTok sounds, but the tunes are so catchy that audiences will have a hard time not singing along to the songs, which are inspired by modern artists.
"Each queen has their own modern pop star who adds an inspiration or a musical flair to the music that you're going to hear in the show," said Marie. "For my song in particular, I sing a song called 'Get Down for Anna of Cleves', and it's inspired by Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, but my own personal inspirations would be Meg the Stallion, Lizzo and Keke Palmer."
And Marie said she's also inspired by her fellow actresses, including the four women who make up the band that accompanies the singers.
"I'm inspired every night and then we also get to be inspirations for other people out there in the audience," she said.
SIX is running at the Overture Center until Sunday, August 6.