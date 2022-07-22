'You're never too old to be a kid:' Man builds Culver's replica in Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) -- As people in Oregon patiently wait for construction of a planned Culver's to get underway this fall, one man took matters into his own hands and built one.. sort of.
Danna Terrian decided to have some fun and created his own replica of Culver's for the community to enjoy.
You can find it on Park street just off Janesville Street.
The typical lunch line at Terrian's Culvers looks a little different than what you'd usually see.
You won't find Toyotas and Fords here. Instead, there are race cars, fire trucks, and even tractors.
Not to mention: the cars are plastic.
Terrian said he originally placed three cars with it but that line has now grown to almost 25.
"The next day I drove by, there's another couple cars," he said. "We keep seeing more people stopping by."
In fact, while 27 News was with Terrian, two more people stopped by to drop off cars.
Georgette Stratton placed a mini garbage truck in the line.
"I saw it on Facebook and I thought, 'I have to go add just one vehicle to this,'" she said. "I just thought it would be a great addition to the Culver's drive-thru."
It didn't take long for people at Culver's to see it too.
A spokesperson for the company said:
"This photo brought a smile to our faces. We absolutely love seeing the Oregon community’s passion for Culver’s and our future restaurant," he said. "We are just as excited as they are about opening our doors."
After watching the line grow and the people smile, Terrian said the drive-thru has done exactly what he was hoping it would, and more.
"I like to think that this is something that reminds you that you're never too old to be a kid," he said.
Terrian said he will be donating all the mini cars and trucks after the Culver's is built.
Oregon won't have to wait much longer for the real thing, though, because construction of the new Culver's is set to begin in September.