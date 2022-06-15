"You're the one responsible now for hurting that owl": Increased security needed after Baraboo Zoo break-in

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following county, Dane.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, urban and poor drainage
areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, Verona,
Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Deforest, Cross Plains,
Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, Dane, UW-Madison, Camp Randall
Stadium, Henry Vilas Zoo, Token Creek, Morrisonville and
Paoli.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY...

At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sun Prairie,
moving northeast at 70 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland,
Monona, Windsor, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Shorewood Hills, Maple
Bluff, Deansville, East Bristol, Camp Randall Stadium, Token Creek,
Henry Vilas Zoo and UW-Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central
and southeastern Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             MILWAUKEE
OZAUKEE               WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON,
DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN,
GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON,
LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD,
PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WESTFIELD.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin...
Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...
Western Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Sun Prairie, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam, Windsor, Columbus, Horicon, Juneau,
Deforest, Fall River, Hustisford, Burnett, Reeseville, Clyman,
Lowell, East Bristol, Atwater, Danville, South Beaver Dam, Token
Creek, Minnesota Junction and Leipsig.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"You're the one responsible now for hurting that owl": Increased security needed after Baraboo Zoo break-in

  • Updated
Catching intruders in Baraboo

Community raises money to protect Baraboo zoo animals.

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Following a break-in at Ochsner Park Zoo, the community is pitching in to increase zoo security. 

According to the Baraboo Police Department, intruders cut the locks and let several animals out of their enclosures. Investigators said sometime during the night of June 6 or early morning of June 7, the intruders let out two owls and two otters. The chief said they also attempted to release larger animals such as bears and wolves but failed to do so. 

Baraboo searches for missing owl

Linda the owl is still missing after police say intruders released her from the Baraboo zoo

Three of the animals have been found but one owl is still missing. According to a spokesperson with the zoo, Jerry the owl was found with two fractures in his wing. 

"I'm just not convinced that the people who did this understand that you're the one responsible now for hurting that owl, and I don't think that's fair to the animal," Amber Giddings said. 

Giddings is the president of The Friends of Baraboo Zoo. She said she's grateful the larger animals didn't get out.

"It's scary for humans and animals because if those animals get out police officers only have one choice," she explained.

Amber said the break in is proof that security cameras are needed. 

"We need all the enclosures to be covered and not just look at the bears and the wolves," Giddings said. "We need to also be watching our little otters and owls." 

With help from the community, The Friends of Baraboo Zoo are raising money to get security cameras for the zoo. 

"All those animals are just as valuable because they are very special to us and our visitors," she added. 

A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund the camera system. Giddings said she's hopeful cameras will prevent any future intruders. 

Tags

Recommended for you