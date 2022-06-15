"You're the one responsible now for hurting that owl": Increased security needed after Baraboo Zoo break-in

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Following a break-in at Ochsner Park Zoo, the community is pitching in to increase zoo security.
According to the Baraboo Police Department, intruders cut the locks and let several animals out of their enclosures. Investigators said sometime during the night of June 6 or early morning of June 7, the intruders let out two owls and two otters. The chief said they also attempted to release larger animals such as bears and wolves but failed to do so.
Three of the animals have been found but one owl is still missing. According to a spokesperson with the zoo, Jerry the owl was found with two fractures in his wing.
"I'm just not convinced that the people who did this understand that you're the one responsible now for hurting that owl, and I don't think that's fair to the animal," Amber Giddings said.
Giddings is the president of The Friends of Baraboo Zoo. She said she's grateful the larger animals didn't get out.
"It's scary for humans and animals because if those animals get out police officers only have one choice," she explained.
Amber said the break in is proof that security cameras are needed.
"We need all the enclosures to be covered and not just look at the bears and the wolves," Giddings said. "We need to also be watching our little otters and owls."
With help from the community, The Friends of Baraboo Zoo are raising money to get security cameras for the zoo.
"All those animals are just as valuable because they are very special to us and our visitors," she added.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund the camera system. Giddings said she's hopeful cameras will prevent any future intruders.