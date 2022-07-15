'You're watching your life being consumed': Fire destroys McFarland home

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A devastating fire leaves a McFarland couple with nothing except the clothes on their backs.
The fire started Wednesday afternoon in the home's garage and spread quickly, destroying anything in its way.
Jim Nowlin and Holly Breach said they were able to get out before emergency personnel arrived, but their home of more than 10 years is now rubble.
Friends and family have since set up a GoFundMe to help the couple.
"You're watching your life being consumed and there's nothing you can do about it," Nowlin said, describing the scene. "You just gotta be grateful that you're outside watching it rather than inside trying to escape it."
The couples cars also caught fire and the tires on Nowlin's melted off.
Breach said personal items like old photos with sentimental value are the hardest to let go of.
"I was just screaming and crying," she said. "At one point part of the bedroom walls came down and I said to one of the firefighters 'I can see my photos please please save them."'
Firefighters were able to save some of the photos but had to leave the rest.
Family and friends said they aren't able to fill that void, but are hoping to help Nowlin and Breach replace other items by setting up a GoFundMe.
The couple told 27 News the support means the world to them.
"It's been almost overwhelming, the outpour of kindness from our friends and family who want to do anything they can," Nowlin said.
"Some people that I had never met before, neighbors that I had never met before, rolled up and said 'we're so sorry, here's some cash, please get yourself dinner on us tonight,'' Breach recalled. "And I was just astounded that someone we didn't know cared that much."
After losing some of their most treasured memories, the couple recommends people consider getting a fire safe.