YWCA to host Courageous Conversations event about racial justice Monday

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Courageous Conversations, a monthly racial justice discussion put on by the YWCA of Rock County, is happening Monday.
The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held over Zoom.
Monday's topic is "Who Is Hurt by Revisionist History?" The presentation will focus on the difference between historical fact and revisionist opinion.
The presenters will also discuss the banning of histories and novels written and published by BIPOC across several states in the U.S.
People looking to attend need to register ahead of time. You can do so here.