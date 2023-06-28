Nitty Gritty holds grand reopening months after fire

MADISON (WKOW) - A downtown Madison staple held its grand reopening

Wednesday.

The Nitty Gritty has been open for business since the last week of 2022, but they had not fully completed repairs until this week.

Lee Pier, one of the restaurant's owners, said after everything the restaurant has been through - today was a long time coming.

"It's huge for us," Pier said. "There's been a lot of ups and downs over the last couple of years as the world's dealt with COVID and things like that. But this was something totally unexpected. You get that phone call in the middle of the night that your restaurant's on fire. And it's quite scary."

Pier thanks the community and crews who helped them get to this point.

"This is a huge celebration," Pier said. "It signifies a big thank you to the community, to all the people that were involved that sent us well wishes that you know, we're looking forward to us being back open we're letting them know."

You can go dine at the restaurant on N. Frances St. anytime from 11 AM to 1 AM.