One dead in house fire in Richland Center

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richland Center.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a call of a house fire on 20375 Tuckaway Valley Road Wednesday night. Deputies responded to the scene and found a house fully engulfed and collapsed.

Deputies say one man was located near a shed next to the house. The man said he was able to escape through a main floor window, but believed his wife was still inside the residence. Deputies weren't able to attempt a rescue due to the house being fully engulfed in flames.

The man was transported to the hospital. He told deputies he noticed the fire around 10:45 PM and escaped out of the house.

Emergency personnel were eventually able to conduct a search of the residence and say they located a body.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Richland Center Fire Department, Richland County EMS and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. The fire is still under investigation.

