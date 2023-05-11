Packers schedule leaked, fans already trying to snatch up hotel rooms

GREEN BAY (WKOW) - Hotels are seeing an influx of calls after the Packers schedule was officially released.
The schedule was leaked hours before the official release, which meant a number of hotels and rentals in Green Bay got nonstop calls throughout Thursday. Some hotels didn't take early reservations -- but a number of Airbnbs and rentals in the area immediately started filling up their calendar.
One homeowner next to Lambeau field told our Green Bay affiliate she's already almost fully booked out.
“At about 7 o’clock, I got a text saying ‘I found a schedule leak’. And then it started and by probably 10 o’clock, I had 4 or 5 of the games confirmed that they were going to rent and all based on the schedule leak being accurate, which it usually is. And then I think I have one game left to rent yet and that one probably will be taken by the end of the day,” said Zoi Belschner.
The Packers' first home game will be on September 24th against the Saints.