Proposed bill puts gun shops at forefront of mental health advocacy

BELLEVUE (WKOW) - A proposed bill looks to lower Wisconsin's suicide rate through outreach from gun shops and ranges.
Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Serivces shows the rate of people who died by suicide in the state increased 40 percent between 2000 and 2017.
This new legislation would create funding to train gun shops to recognize signs of distress before making a sale - and distribute mental health resources to anyone struggling. The bill would also allow gun sellers to provide temporary firearm storage for those at risk.
The Family Shooting Academy in Bellevue has already taken these measures. Owner Mike Shae tells our Green Bay affiliate they ask anyone heading out to their range if they're dealing with problems.
“You would be surprised but we have had people stop at that point in our check in process and say 'yeah, I am'," Shae said. "It takes a moment and makes them stop and think. That’s really what it’s all about is getting people to recognize what’s going on with each other and maybe preventing something.”
If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call the crisis hotline at 988.